BABYMETAL announce 2018 world tour

Baby Metal

BABYMETAL have announced their first performances since the passing of their Kami Band guitarist, Mikio Fujioka, in January. The world tour includes a US leg followed by a handful of European dates.

The J-pop metal group will kick off the jaunt in Kansas City on May 8th and hit cities including Austin, Houstin, and Nashville before making an appearance at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock on the Range Festival. Across the pond, they’re scheduled for sets at Germany’s Rock am Ring & Rock im Park as well as UK’s Download Festival. Check out the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

BABYMETAL 2018 Tour Dates:

05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

05/10 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/11 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

05/13 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta

05/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

05/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

06/01 — Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/02 — Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/04 — Innsbruck, AT @ Music Hall Innsbruck

06/05 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

06/09 — Derby, UK @ Download UK

Fujioka died on January 5th after succumbing to injuries suffered after falling from an astronomical observation platform on December 30th. The band has yet to announce a replacement member. BABYMETAL’s most recent album was 2016’s METAL RESISTANCE.