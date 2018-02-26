BABYMETAL announce 2018 world tour

BABYMETAL have announced their first performances since the passing of their Kami Band guitarist, Mikio Fujioka, in January. The world tour includes a US leg followed by a handful of European dates.
The J-pop metal group will kick off the jaunt in Kansas City on May 8th and hit cities including Austin, Houstin, and Nashville before making an appearance at Columbus, Ohio’s Rock on the Range Festival. Across the pond, they’re scheduled for sets at Germany’s Rock am Ring & Rock im Park as well as UK’s Download Festival. Check out the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
BABYMETAL 2018 Tour Dates:
05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
05/10 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/11 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
05/13 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta
05/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
05/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
06/01 — Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/02 — Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/04 — Innsbruck, AT @ Music Hall Innsbruck
06/05 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
06/09 — Derby, UK @ Download UK
Fujioka died on January 5th after succumbing to injuries suffered after falling from an astronomical observation platform on December 30th. The band has yet to announce a replacement member. BABYMETAL’s most recent album was 2016’s METAL RESISTANCE.