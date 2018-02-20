Beach House mark 10th anniversary of Devotion with vinyl reissue

Beach House

This month marks the 10th anniversary of Beach House’s sophomore album, Devotion. To celebrate, the dream pop duo is releasing a deluxe vinyl reissue as Vinyl Me, Please’s March Record of the Month.

The reissue is half-speed remastered at 45 RPM and pressed on 2LP 180g “gold cloud burst” vinyl. It’s housed in a gatefold tip-on jacket and comes with a lyric poster handwritten by vocalist Victoria Legrand, as well as a 12 x 12 original art print by Luca Venter.

Sign up for a Vinyl Me, Please subscription here to be eligible for a copy of the Devotion reissue.

Check out an unboxing of the packaging below.

Earlier this month, Beach House teased fans about the follow-up to 2015’s Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, stating that the new album is “due out later this spring.” As a preview, they shared the lead single, “Lemon Glow”.