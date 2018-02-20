Menu
Beach House mark 10th anniversary of Devotion with vinyl reissue

Deluxe LP is only available through Vinyl Me, Please

by
on February 20, 2018, 2:30pm
Beach House
Beach House

This month marks the 10th anniversary of Beach House’s sophomore album, Devotion. To celebrate, the dream pop duo is releasing a deluxe vinyl reissue as Vinyl Me, Please’s March Record of the Month.

The reissue is half-speed remastered at 45 RPM and pressed on 2LP 180g “gold cloud burst” vinyl. It’s housed in a gatefold tip-on jacket and comes with a lyric poster handwritten by vocalist Victoria Legrand, as well as a 12 x 12 original art print by Luca Venter.

Check out an unboxing of the packaging below.

Earlier this month, Beach House teased fans about the follow-up to 2015’s Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, stating that the new album is “due out later this spring.” As a preview, they shared the lead single, “Lemon Glow”.

