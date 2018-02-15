Beach House preview new album with “Lemon Glow”: Stream

Beach House

You can forgive Beach House for not rushing to put out an album since dropping a pair — Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars — in 2015. They did tide fans over with their B-Sides and Rarities collection last summer, and now they’re gearing up for a proper follow-up that’s coming sooner rather than later.

The dream pop duo posted a message to Instagram “wishing everyone out there love tonight” while also teasing their new album is “due out later this spring.” As an early peek, they’ve shared the effort’s lead track, “Lemon Glow”. It’s a steady sine wave of synthesizer buzzes and pulses, and you can check it out below.