Beale Street Music Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Jack White, QOTSA, Erykah Badu, and David Byrne

Beale Street Music Festival 2018 Lineup

Beale Street Music Festival has revealed its 2018 lineup. The three-day event takes place at Memphis’ Tom Lee Park from May 4th-6th, 2018.

Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, Erykah Badu, and David Byrne top the impressive bill. Other notable acts include Tyler the Creator, Alanis Morissette, Incubus, The Flaming Lips, Cake, Franz Ferdinand, Action Bronson, Juicy J, and Dashboard Confessional.

Also playing are Odesza, Post Malone, Logic, Ludacris, Kaleo, Vance Joy, DRAM, Margo Price, Andrew W.K., Third Eye Blind, Clutch, Gov’t Mule, and Calexico, among others.

Single-day and three-day passes are now on sale via the festival’s website.