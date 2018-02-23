Belly reunite for first album in 23 years, DOVE, share “Shiny One”: Stream

Word of ’90s alternative outfit Belly’s reunion broke when they were announced as part of the 2018 Boston Calling lineup. Now, the full details of their comeback have been revealed, including a new album and full tour.
Belly will release DOVE, their first full-length in 23 years, on May 4th via their own Belly Touring. Produced by the Rhode Island band’s guitarist Tom Gorman and Paul Q. Kolderie (Hole, Radiohead), the 11-track album is just their third following 1995’s King and 1993’s Grammy-nominated Star. It’s also their most collaborative record ever, with songs being built over email as each band member added their own parts.
The fruits of this collective labor are heard on the effort’s lead single, a gliding alternative dream called “Shiny One”. “I have a lot of affection for ‘Shiny One’,” said guitarist/singer Tanya Donelly in a press release. “It was the first completely collaborative song we’ve ever done — [bassist] Gail [Greenwood] wrote the riff and the chorus, Tom and I wrote the verse and bridge, [drummer] Chris [Gorman’s] parts shaped the direction and vibe. When I hear it, I hear all four of us equally.”
Take a listen:
Pre-orders of DOVE come with an instant download of “Shiny One”, and you can get yours here. The full tracklist and album art are below.
DOVE Artwork:
DOVE Tracklist:
01. Mine
02. Shiny One
03. Human Child
04. Faceless
05. Suffer The Fools
06. Girl
07. Army of Clay
08. Stars Align
09. Quicksand
10. Artifact
11. Heartstrings
Belly have also revealed a reunion tour, their first trek since 1995. Things kick off with the aforementioned Boston Calling gig, after which they’ll head to the UK for much of June. The US leg begins in Los Angeles in August and ends with a Chicago show in early October. Find the complete docket below.
Belly 2018 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Cambridge, MA @ Boston Calling
06/09 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
06/10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
06/11 – Cardiff, UK @ Glee Club
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz
06/13 – Leeds, UK @ Beckett
06/14 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse
06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ O2ABC
06/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
06/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
06/19 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
06/20 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
08/11 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
08/22 – Portland, ME @ Port City
08/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9 -30 Club
10/04 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre