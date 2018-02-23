Belly reunite for first album in 23 years, DOVE, share “Shiny One”: Stream

Belly, photo by Chris Gorman

Word of ’90s alternative outfit Belly’s reunion broke when they were announced as part of the 2018 Boston Calling lineup. Now, the full details of their comeback have been revealed, including a new album and full tour.

Belly will release DOVE, their first full-length in 23 years, on May 4th via their own Belly Touring. Produced by the Rhode Island band’s guitarist Tom Gorman and Paul Q. Kolderie (Hole, Radiohead), the 11-track album is just their third following 1995’s King and 1993’s Grammy-nominated Star. It’s also their most collaborative record ever, with songs being built over email as each band member added their own parts.

The fruits of this collective labor are heard on the effort’s lead single, a gliding alternative dream called “Shiny One”. “I have a lot of affection for ‘Shiny One’,” said guitarist/singer Tanya Donelly in a press release. “It was the first completely collaborative song we’ve ever done — [bassist] Gail [Greenwood] wrote the riff and the chorus, Tom and I wrote the verse and bridge, [drummer] Chris [Gorman’s] parts shaped the direction and vibe. When I hear it, I hear all four of us equally.”

Take a listen:

Pre-orders of DOVE come with an instant download of “Shiny One”, and you can get yours here. The full tracklist and album art are below.

DOVE Artwork:

DOVE Tracklist:

01. Mine

02. Shiny One

03. Human Child

04. Faceless

05. Suffer The Fools

06. Girl

07. Army of Clay

08. Stars Align

09. Quicksand

10. Artifact

11. Heartstrings

Belly have also revealed a reunion tour, their first trek since 1995. Things kick off with the aforementioned Boston Calling gig, after which they’ll head to the UK for much of June. The US leg begins in Los Angeles in August and ends with a Chicago show in early October. Find the complete docket below.

Belly 2018 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Cambridge, MA @ Boston Calling

06/09 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

06/10 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

06/11 – Cardiff, UK @ Glee Club

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

06/13 – Leeds, UK @ Beckett

06/14 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse

06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ O2ABC

06/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

06/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

06/19 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/20 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/11 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

08/22 – Portland, ME @ Port City

08/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9 -30 Club

10/04 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre