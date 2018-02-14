Bill Murray adds dates to his New Worlds concert tour

Bill Murray dropped his debut album, a classical collection called New Worlds, back in September. He briefly supported the release with a string of live performances last fall. Now, Murray and his co-performers — cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez — have announced a more expansive outing consisting of dates in US, Europe, and Australia.
The concerts are well spread out over the coming months, with the most continuous run coming in April. That’s after four March dates take Murray to Boca Raton, Austin, New Orleans, and Washington, DC. The summer will see them head to Europe for gigs in Germany and Iceland, followed by a quick hop back to Cooperstown, New York before going to New Zealand and Australia in November.
Find the entire docket below, and grab tickets here.
Bill Murray’s New Worlds 2018 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Ampitheater
03/04 – Washington, DC @ Keennedy Center
03/18 – Austin, TX @ Long Center for the Performing Arts
03/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
04/05 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre
04/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
04/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
04/09 – Schenectady, NY @ MainStage at Proctors
04/11 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall of Eastman Theatre
04/12 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/14 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
04/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
04/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Philharmonie Berlin
06/02 – Recklinghausen, DE @ Ruhrfestspiele Recklinghausen
06/14 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa
06/15 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa
06/19 – Athens, GR @ Odeon of Herodes Atticus
06/24 – Cooperstown, NY @ Alice Busch Opera Theatre
11/14 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre
11/17 – South Wharf, AU @ Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
12/10 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
Here’s Murray and his friends performing “Saint Säens” on Colbert last fall.