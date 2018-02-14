Bill Murray adds dates to his New Worlds concert tour

Bill Murray's New World

Bill Murray dropped his debut album, a classical collection called New Worlds, back in September. He briefly supported the release with a string of live performances last fall. Now, Murray and his co-performers — cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez — have announced a more expansive outing consisting of dates in US, Europe, and Australia.

The concerts are well spread out over the coming months, with the most continuous run coming in April. That’s after four March dates take Murray to Boca Raton, Austin, New Orleans, and Washington, DC. The summer will see them head to Europe for gigs in Germany and Iceland, followed by a quick hop back to Cooperstown, New York before going to New Zealand and Australia in November.

Find the entire docket below, and grab tickets here.

Bill Murray’s New Worlds 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Ampitheater

03/04 – Washington, DC @ Keennedy Center

03/18 – Austin, TX @ Long Center for the Performing Arts

03/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

04/05 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre

04/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

04/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

04/09 – Schenectady, NY @ MainStage at Proctors

04/11 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall of Eastman Theatre

04/12 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/14 – Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

04/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

04/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Philharmonie Berlin

06/02 – Recklinghausen, DE @ Ruhrfestspiele Recklinghausen

06/14 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

06/15 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

06/19 – Athens, GR @ Odeon of Herodes Atticus

06/24 – Cooperstown, NY @ Alice Busch Opera Theatre

11/14 – Wellington, NZ @ Michael Fowler Centre

11/17 – South Wharf, AU @ Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

12/10 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Here’s Murray and his friends performing “Saint Säens” on Colbert last fall.