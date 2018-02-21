Billy Corgan no longer wants to talk about D’arcy Wretzky

Billy Corgan and D'arcy Wretzky

Ever since news of a Smashing Pumpkin reunion broke, founding members Billy Corgan and D’arcy Wretzky have been embroiled in a nasty feud. Much of the animosity has come from Wretzky, who claims Corgan once promised she’d be involved in the reunion, only to later rescind his offer. The group went on to issue a statement to the contrary, saying that Wretzky was invited repeatedly to participate but “always deferred.” Wretzky responded by giving an explosive, tell-all interview in which she said she “honestly” thinks Corgan “may have a brain tumor.”

As Alternative Nation points out, Corgan was recently interviewed by friend and Chicago DJ Mancow, the man responsible for leaking a disparaging photo of Wretzky last week. During their conversation, Mancow asked Corgan about Wretzky’s most recent comments, and surprisingly, the frontman seemingly took the high road.

Mancow asked Corgan, “I’ve been around you, we’ve been hanging out as buddies and I know how excited you were to reconnect with an old friend like James [Iha], to reconnect with an old friend like D’arcy. I know you put on a brave face, you’re the leader of the band, and the leader can’t always show emotion, but from a friendship point of view, are you sad about what happened?”

Responding matter of factly, Corgan said, “Honestly, I don’t really want to talk about it.” When pushed a little by Mancow, Corgan added, “I think the difficulty is the world works in a particular way these days, it’s very much like professional wrestling,” which the alt-rocker knows quite a lot about given his past with the sport.

“Listen, there’s a time and a place for everything, and this just isn’t the time,” Corgan concluded

The right time and place remains to be seen as the Smashing Pumpkins are not only heading out on the road for their Shiny and Oh So Bright reunion tour in July, but also working on a proper reunion album. Stay tuned.