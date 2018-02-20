Billy Corgan reveals titles of eight new Smashing Pumpkins songs

When three-fourths of Smashing Pumpkins’ founding lineup — frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — hit the road for their “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour this summer, they’ll be playing music from their first five albums. However, Corgan has also been teasing new music from the group, and he’s now revealed the titles of eight new recordings.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Corgan said that he, Iha, and Chamberlin were returning to Malibu next week “to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs” for eight songs. He concluded the post by listing out the titles of all the tracks: “Alienation”, “Travels”, “Silvery Sometimes”, “Solara”, “With Sympathy”, “Marchin’ On”, “Knights of Malta”, and “Seek and You Shall Destroy”.
Corgan also mentioned that he has “between 16 and 18 songs” for an upcoming solo album, a follow-up to last years Ogilala. Read the full post below. The accompanying photo appears to be of a quote that Corgan came up with himself, seemingly in reference to the recent drama involving D’arcy Wretzky.
Good day! Back home in Chicago, snowy and unfair as she is, with a week to refine lyrics for the 8 new SP songs, whilst also finishing hope a couple more solo songs. The solo album is currently between 16 and 18 songs, and still in need of overdubs. And speaking of overdubs, we'll be back in Malibu next week to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs with James and Jeff. Busy! But good busy. And for birdwatchers, here are the titles for the 8 Smashing Pumpkins songs: Alienation, Travels, Silvery Sometimes, Solara, With Sympathy, Marchin' On, Knights of Malta, Seek and You Shall Destroy
Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin haven’t recorded together since The Pumpkins’ 2000 double album, Machina. Rick Rubin is reportedly producing the forthcoming material.
Tickets for the “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour go on sale this Friday, February 23rd. You can also grab here. Find the itinerary below.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:
07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre
07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center
08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center