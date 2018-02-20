Billy Corgan reveals titles of eight new Smashing Pumpkins songs

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

When three-fourths of Smashing Pumpkins’ founding lineup — frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — hit the road for their “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour this summer, they’ll be playing music from their first five albums. However, Corgan has also been teasing new music from the group, and he’s now revealed the titles of eight new recordings.

(Read: The Very Best of The Smashing Pumpkins)

In an Instagram post on Monday, Corgan said that he, Iha, and Chamberlin were returning to Malibu next week “to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs” for eight songs. He concluded the post by listing out the titles of all the tracks: “Alienation”, “Travels”, “Silvery Sometimes”, “Solara”, “With Sympathy”, “Marchin’ On”, “Knights of Malta”, and “Seek and You Shall Destroy”.

Corgan also mentioned that he has “between 16 and 18 songs” for an upcoming solo album, a follow-up to last years Ogilala. Read the full post below. The accompanying photo appears to be of a quote that Corgan came up with himself, seemingly in reference to the recent drama involving D’arcy Wretzky.

Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin haven’t recorded together since The Pumpkins’ 2000 double album, Machina. Rick Rubin is reportedly producing the forthcoming material.

Tickets for the “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour go on sale this Friday, February 23rd. You can also grab here. Find the itinerary below.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

07/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

07/16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

07/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Centre

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

07/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

08/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center

08/21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

08/25 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

08/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

08/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

09/01 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center