Billy Corgan teases setlist for Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, photo by Philip Cosores

Billy Corgan has stated that the setlist for Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour will be the same each night. The goal is to ensure the show’s unique production aspects can go off without a hitch at every concert. However, just because there won’t be any true surprises doesn’t mean the setlist won’t be something epic.

Today, Corgan has shared a long list of “proposed songs” the band is considering for the tour. As promised, it pulls exclusively from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina/The Machines of God. Unsurprisingly, all the old favorites like “Tonight, Tonight”, “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”, “Ava Adore”, “1979”, “Cherub Rock”, and “Hummer” are there. Also included are relatively rare songs like “Try, Try, Try”, the “Disarm” B-side “Blew Away”, and the Grammy-winning “The End is the Beginning is the End”.

(Read: The Very Best of The Smashing Pumpkins)

More interestingly, there are a handful of choice covers, including Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”, Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven”, and David Bowie’s and “Space Oddity” and “Never Let Me Down”.

Corgan is seeking fan input on building the setlist, as well, asking followers to post images of their top choice tracks to social media and tag the band with the hashtag #SP2018. Check out the current list and Corgan’s message below. You can grab tickets for the outing here.

Kicking off in July, the “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour will reunite Corgan with guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also join them, but bassist D’arcy Wretzky will be absent. Weeks a feuding has left the hope that she may join later in the tour all but crushed.