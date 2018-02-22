Bishop Nehru delivers video for DOOM-produced “Rooftops”: Watch

Bishop Nehru’s "Rooftops" video

Bishop Nehru, aka Markel Scott, revealed plans for his upcoming album, Elevators: Act I & II, earlier this month. Now, the New York rapper-producer has shared its lead single, “Rooftops”.

DOOM handles the jazz-influenced production while Scott flows effortlessly about avant-garde topics. “‘Rooftops’ symbolizes the fall of the Titans and how they must rise back into their own powers,” he shares through a press statement. “They must realize that the ‘gods’ have used their own power against them to reclaim their spot. Like the Titans, we must mentally and more importantly spiritually reclaim our power.”

Check out the psychedelic video below, which unsurprisingly takes place on a rooftop.

Elevators arrives on March 16th and also features production from Kaytranada.

Bishop Nehru has also shared an album trailer in anticipation of the release. Watch it below.