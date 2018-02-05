Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Blood Orange shares two new songs “Christopher & 6th” and “June 12th”: Stream

Both in honor of Black History Month

by
on February 05, 2018, 10:35am
0 comments
photo by philip cosores

Photo by Philip Cosores

Last summer, Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes revealed he’d started working on the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed Freetown Sound. While there hasn’t been much of an update since, today he’s resurfaced with two new songs in celebration of Black History Month.

The first is titled “Christopher 6th” and sees him singing, “Said it comes in waves/ Are you feeling safe?/ Christopher and 6th, where I lay to rest.” Meanwhile, the second is called “June 12th” and features production from Hynes himself.

According to an Instagram post, both tracks won’t appear on the forthcoming Blood Orange record. “Not from the next album,” he wrote, adding, “U must luv yourself. Happy Black History Month. (All year)”

Check out the songs below, followed by the Instagram post.

Back in September, Hynes dropped a track “BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER” and contributed to Charlotte Gainsbourg’s latest album, Rest.

Previous Story
Rae Sremmurd share new Metro Boomin-produced track “T’d Up”: Stream
Next Story
Justin Timberlake expands Man of the Woods Tour: 85+ shows stretching into 2019
No comments