Bon Iver debuts unreleased For Emma, Forever Ago song “Hayward, WI”: Watch

This week marks the 10th anniversary of Bon Iver’s debut album, For Emma, Forever Ago. Last night, Justin Vernon staged a full performance of the album at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Midway through the set, he performed an unreleased song called “Hayward, WI” which was written around the time he was working on For Emma. Watch fan-shot footage and see the full below.

In addition to last night’s performance, Bon Iver released a limited-edition reissue of For Emma, Forever Ago.

Setlist:

Lump Sum

Blindsided

Skinny Love

Creature Fear

Team

For Emma

Hayward, WI (Debut)

Woods

Brackett, WI

Blood Bank

Simple Man (Graham Nash cover)

re: Stacks

Flume

The Wolves (Act I and II)

Encore:

Holocene

Lovin’s for Fools (Sarah Siskind cover) (with Sarah Siskind)