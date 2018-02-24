Bon Jovi to reunite with original lineup at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Bon Jovi's original lineup

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies have long served as fertile ground for band reunions, with the likes of Pearl Jam and Journey enjoying some sort of communion with their original members at the event in recent years. This year, ’80s-era hair rockers Bon Jovi will celebrate their Hall of Fame induction by reuniting their original lineup for “a couple songs” at the April 14th ceremony in Cleveland.

That means Jon Bon Jovi, drummer Tico Torres, and keyboardist David Bryan will be joined by Alec John Such and Richie Sambora, who left the group in 1994 and 2013, respectively. “[S]peaking to Alec on the phone, it was wonderful,” Torres told Billboard. “We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it’s wonderful we can re-enact that — not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there’s always going to be some deep emotions within that.”

Torres and Bryan are currently touring with Bon Jovi on the “This House Is Not For Sale Tour” in support of the 2016 album of the same name. They’ve been releasing a few new songs to accompany the tour, including “When We Were Us”, which Bryan says was inspired by the Hall of Fame induction. See them perform it on Colbert below.