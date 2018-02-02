BROCKHAMPTON descend on Times Square for raucous performance of “BOOGIE”: Watch

BROCKHAMPTON, our Rookies of 2017, dropped three albums last year, the second of which landed on our top 50 Albums of the year. On Thursday, they kicked off 2018 in style by draping themselves in blue paint and Smurfs regalia for a wild performance in the middle of Times Square.

The performance, which took place on MTV’s TRL, found the hip-hop collective barreling through “BOOGIE”, from their self-professed “final release” Saturation III. Each member gets a spotlight, and the group even allows for a dance breakdown. All the while, fans dance and prance alongside the outfit.

BROCKHAMPTON is currently touring North America and will be through March. Grab tickets here.