Bruno Mars announces final 24K Magic tour dates featuring Cardi B

Bruno Mars has announced the final leg of his massive 24K Magic world tour.

Featuring his “Finesse” collaborator Cardi B in a supporting role, the dates take place in North America and run from early September through the end of October. The pair are expected to play for audiences in Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Dallas, and Nashville. It all closes with a four-night stand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 24K Magic tour originally kicked off in March 2017. It’s in continued support of Mars’ album of the same name, which nabbed Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Bruno Mars 2018 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theatre

02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theatre

02/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theatre

02/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

02/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Layer Arena

03/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Layer Arena

03/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Layer Arena

03/14 – Boondall, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/15 – Boondall, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/18 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/23 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/26 – Hindmarsh, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

03/28 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

03/29 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

04/11 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

04/12 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

04/14 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

04/15 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

04/17 – Taipei, TW @ TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall

04/28 – Macao, CN @ Cotai Arena Venetian Maco

04/30 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani

05/01 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani

05/03 – Pasay, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

05/04 – Pasay, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

05/06 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

05/07 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

05/09 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Axiata Arena

05/12 – Hong Kong, HK @ AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

05/13 – Hong Kong, HK @ AsiaWorld-Expo Arena

05/25-27 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic

06/22 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Stadium

06/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/30 – Saint Denis, FR @ Stade de France

07/02 – Dusseldorf, GE @ ESPRIT Arena

07/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green

07/12 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

07/14 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas %

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

% = w/ Cardi B