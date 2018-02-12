Bruno Mars announces final 24K Magic tour dates featuring Cardi B

Bruno Mars has announced the final leg of his massive 24K Magic world tour.
Featuring his “Finesse” collaborator Cardi B in a supporting role, the dates take place in North America and run from early September through the end of October. The pair are expected to play for audiences in Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Dallas, and Nashville. It all closes with a four-night stand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The 24K Magic tour originally kicked off in March 2017. It’s in continued support of Mars’ album of the same name, which nabbed Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards.
Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Bruno Mars 2018 Tour Dates:
02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theatre
02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theatre
02/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Park Theatre
02/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
02/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Layer Arena
03/08 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Layer Arena
03/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Layer Arena
03/14 – Boondall, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/15 – Boondall, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/18 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/23 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
03/26 – Hindmarsh, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
03/28 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
03/29 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
04/11 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
04/12 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
04/14 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
04/15 – Saitama-Shi, JP @ Saitama Super Arena
04/17 – Taipei, TW @ TWTC Nangang Exhibition Hall
04/28 – Macao, CN @ Cotai Arena Venetian Maco
04/30 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani
05/01 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani
05/03 – Pasay, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
05/04 – Pasay, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
05/06 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
05/07 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
05/09 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Axiata Arena
05/12 – Hong Kong, HK @ AsiaWorld-Expo Arena
05/13 – Hong Kong, HK @ AsiaWorld-Expo Arena
05/25-27 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
06/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic
06/22 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Stadium
06/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
06/30 – Saint Denis, FR @ Stade de France
07/02 – Dusseldorf, GE @ ESPRIT Arena
07/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green
07/12 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
07/14 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
09/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %
09/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %
09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %
09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %
09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %
09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %
09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %
09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %
10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %
10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %
10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %
10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %
10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %
10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %
10/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas %
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %
% = w/ Cardi B