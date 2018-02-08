Bryan Ferry eyes reunion with Brian Eno: “I’d like to do some more stuff with him again”

Brian Eno began his professional career as a member of Roxy Music, but quit the band in 1973 following the release of its second album, citing creative differences with Bryan Ferry. After 30 years, the pair finally reconciled and worked together on a track for Ferry’s 2002 solo album, Frantic. Eno subsequently contributed to Ferry’s 2007 Bob Dylan’s covers album, Dylanesque, and his 2010 solo LP Olympia, which also featured Roxy Music’s guitarist Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackey.

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith of Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK, Ferry expressed a desire to work with Eno on something more extensive. “We only did two albums together, we stopped on a very high note,” Ferry explained. Our second album, For My Pleasure, was one of my favorite ones.”

“I’d like to do some more stuff with him again… he’s such an interesting character and such fun to work with,” Ferry added. Ultimately, Ferry said it comes down to “finding a window of opportunity for both of us” that fits within each musician’s busy schedule.

Ferry said he’s “experimenting with a few things at the moment,” but did not divulge any additional details. His last solo album, Avonmore, was released in 2014.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Roxy Music’s self-titled debut, which the band is marking with an expansive box set reissue. You can grab that here, and listen to Ferry’s full interview with Meredith below.