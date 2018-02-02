Menu
Busta Rhymes teams with Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland for new track “Get It”: Stream

Collaborative single comes ahead of Missy and Busta's Super Bowl ad

on February 02, 2018, 1:48pm
Missy Elliot photo by ​Philip Cosores

This weekend will see Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott appear together in a Super Bowl ad for Doritos and Mountain Dew (alongside Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, no less). Prior to the big game, however, the rap icons have revealed another new collaboration, a track called “Get It” that also features Kelly Rowland.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Out via Busta’s own The Conglomerate Entertainment/Epic Records, “Get It” is a solid reminder why Missy and Busta are the legends they are: Ungodly speed and dizzying word play. Check out the track below via Apple Music and/or Spotify.

Busta Rhymes is currently finishing up his yet-untitled ninth studio album. Missy Elliott, meanwhile, dropped her latest single, “I’m Better”, a little over a year ago.

