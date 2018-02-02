Calls for Neil Portnow’s resignation prompt new apology, “independent task force” from Recording Academy

On Sunday night, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow reacted to the Grammy Awards’ near shut-out of female artists by saying women weren’t doing enough to earn the same accolades as their male counterparts. “[They need] to step up, because I think they would be welcome,” said Portnow at the time, perhaps not realizing the weight of a phrase like “I think” in that statement. In the wake of his statement, artists like Pink, Charli XCX, and Sheryl Crow have criticized Portnow, resulting him saying that his comments were “taken out of context.”

Today, The Hollywood Reporter shared a letter signed by more than a dozen female record executives asking for Portnow’s resignation. “We step up every single day and have been doing so for a long time,” reads the letter. “The fact that you don’t realize this means it’s time for you to step down.”

The letter goes on to note how “[the] top nine male songwriters claim almost 1/5th (19.2%) of the songs in [a] 6 year sample.” It also calls his comments “spectacularly wrong and insulting and, at its core, oblivious to the vast body of work created by and with women.”

“We do not await your welcome into the fraternity,” it continues. “We do not have to sing louder, jump higher or be nicer to prove ourselves.”

Now, Portnow has released a second apology. “I understand the hurt that my poor choice of words following last Sunday’s GRAMMY telecast has caused. I also now realize that it’s about more than just my words. Because those words, while not reflective of my beliefs, echo the real experience of too many women.”

Additionally, the Recording Academy will be “establishing an independent task force to review every aspect of what we do as an organization and identify where we can more to overcome the explicit barriers and unconscious biases that impede female advancement in the music community,” Portnow explained.

Chief executive officer of THE RECORDING ACADEMY apologizes for recent comments after the Grammys

There is no mention as to whether or not Portnow will be stepping down from his post.

Read the full letter from the female record executives below: