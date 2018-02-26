Car Seat Headrest cover Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari”: Watch

Frank Ocean (photo by Killian Young) and Car Seat Headrest (photo by David Brendan Hall)

Car Seat Headrest recently reworked Smash Mouth’s “Fallen Horses” as part of a meme-come-to-life collaboration with the ’90s pop rockers. However, Will Toledo’s true passion for covers lies with a much more modern artist. He and his band have been known to cover Frank Ocean live before, and last night they did so again. At a gig in Perth, Australia, CSH turned in a rendition of Ocean’s Blonde ballad “White Ferrari”, blending it into their own “Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)”. Check out video of the performance below.

Toledo clearly has some kind of affection for Ocean’s work. In addition to all the covers, he name drops the R&B singer on “Cute Thing” from Car Seat’s latest album, Twin Fantasy (Face to Face).