Car Seat Headrest’s Smash Mouth cover has arrived: Stream

Car Seat Headrest and Smash Mouth

Last week, Car Seat Headrest and Smash Mouth finally revealed their year-in-the-making collaboration by premiering their split single on Jenny Eliscu’s SiriusXMU show. Following the appearance, Smash Mouth formally released their cover of CSH’s Teens of Style track, “Something Soon”. Today, the indie rockers have returned the favor by unveiling their take on Smash Mouth’s “Fallen Horses” from 1999’s Astro Lounge.

Will Toledo & co. offer up a restrained version of the song led by strumming guitars in contrast to the mid-tempo pop rock of the original. Hear it out below.

For comparison’s sake, check out Smash Mouth’s original version below.