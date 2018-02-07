Carrie Brownstein says Sleater-Kinney’s next album should arrive “around early next year”

Sleater-Kinney have begun recording the follow-up to their 2015 reunion album, No Cities to Love. In an interview with Stereogum, guitarist and vocalist Carrie Brownstein revealed that the trio recently returned to the studio and stated that if all goes to plan, their next full-length should arrive early next year.

“We went back in the studio at the end of 2017 up in Portland and we recorded five songs and we are going to continue in that way for a while,” Brownstein stated. She also explained the band’s new process is a major departure from the “classic band dynamics of getting together in a basement and writing” as a result of their busy schedules.

“We’ll write separately and then send each other ideas over email, and then we work on the songs kind of remotely and then we come together in the studio,” Brownstein elaborated. “I think changing the process has been really interesting, and challenging for us in a good way. Because it disallows any falling back on the usual ideas or settling into something that we feel like we’ve done before.”

Brownstein said the band plans to “carve out some time in February/March” as the next step, and if they “continue going as is that an album should be around early next year.”

Read the full interview here, where Brownstein discusses the final season of Portlandia, the adaptation of her memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl for a Hulu pilot, and working on Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot with Joaquin Phoenix.