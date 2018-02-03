CBS is rebooting L.A. Confidential as a TV series

In creating their seasonal lineups, television networks have increasingly looked to Hollywood for inspiration. In recent years, we’ve seen FOX adapt Lethal Weapon, CBS revive Training Day, NBC reimagine Bad Boys, and Disney reunite The Mighty Ducks. Now comes word of CBS’s plans to reboot L.A. Confidential.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has ordered a new adaptation of James Ellroy’s novel and subsequent 1997 feature film, which starred Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce, Kim Basinger, and Russell Crowe. Written by Jordan Harper (Gotham, The Mentalist), the reimagined TV series “follows the intersecting paths of three homicide detectives, a female reporter and an up-and-coming actress while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950s Los Angeles. The drama is described as having a modern tone, music and style while still being set in the ’50s,” notes THR.

Arnon Milchan, who produced the film, will return to executive produce the TV reboot.