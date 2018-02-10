Cedric Bixler-Zavala teases return of The Mars Volta: “We will be back soon”

The Mars Volta broke up in 2013 after founding members Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López had a falling out. “What am I suppose to do be some progressive house wife that’s cool with watching their partner go fuck other bands?” Bixler-Zavala said at the time. “The falling out had been four years in the making, so the final announcement on my part was really just to let the children know that Mom and Dad were splitting up.”

Just a year later, however, the longtime collaborators made amends, attributing their feud to a small disagreement between brothers that played out in the public eye. They subsequently formed a new band, Antemasque, and reunited their pre-Mars Volta outfit, At-the Drive-In. Rodríguez-López also revealed that a return of The Mars Volta was in the cards. “At some point, we’d love to do [Mars Volta] again too, you know what I mean?” There’s so much to do there as well,” he explained in a July 2016 interview.

Now, Bixler-Zavala is teasing The Mars Volta’s imminent return, telling a fan on Twitter that “we will be back soon.” We’ve reached out to representatives of The Mars Volta for additional info.

Damn. I wish I had half the confidence your proclamation has! Thank you for the kind words. We will be back soon — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) February 10, 2018

Later this month, Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López are kicking off a new leg of tour dates with At the Drive-In. Further shows and festival appearances are scheduled for the summer. It all comes in support of the band’s 2017 reunion LP, In•ter a•li•a, and follow-up vinyl-only EP, Diamanté.