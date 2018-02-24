Menu
Charlotte Gainsbourg serves up a whispered, piano-led cover of Kanye West’s “Runaway”: Watch

The French songwriter brings a truly original interpretation to the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track

by
on February 24, 2018, 1:36pm
Charlotte Gainsbourg and Kanye West
Charlotte Gainsbourg’s spent the last several months promoting Rest, the actress and songwriter’s first new album since 2011. It’s a strikingly intimate album, the first to contain lyrics written entirely by her. It must have been some kind of release, then, to dive into the below cover of Kanye West’s “Runaway”.

Gainsbourg performed the cover at a piano while guesting on French television show Taratata. There, she whispered the lyrics in lieu of rapping them, allowing for a beguiling interpretation of lines about “douchebags” and “assholes.” Watch it on the Taratata website.

Over the last few months, Gainsbourg has shared videos for “Lying With You”, “Deadly Valentine”, “Rest”, and “I’m a Lie”. West, meanwhile, just welcomed a daughter via surrogate that he and Kim Kardashian named Chicago.

