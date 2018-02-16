Menu
Chicago’s Jean Deaux shares new track “Due to Me”: Stream

Rising Saba cohort shares a seductive Valentine's Day ode to her man

on February 16, 2018, 2:56pm
Jean Deaux, photo by Troi Warren
Chicago’s Jean Deaux has been building plenty of cred working alongside some of the finest names in hip-hop’s new class. She’s appeared on Saba’s “Photosynthesis”, Isaiah Rashad’s “Menthol”, and Mykki Blanco’s “Loner”, and even directed the video for Smino’s “Anita”. But all that attention is because of the singer-rapper’s talent, not her associations, something she reminds us with her new single “Due to Me”.

Released for Valentine’s Day and produced by Lanre, “Due to Me” is a halting and sensual jam that finds Jean Deaux showing off both sides of her vocal skills with lines like, “I wanna drift off a drunk lullaby/ Provide me a sip of your sweet night life/ Can u slide in a bit?” According to a message she posted on Twitter, “#DueToMe is a personalized letter about self-love to my man,” Smino. Take a listen to the song below.

