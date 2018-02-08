Chris Cornell’s posthumous collaboration with Johnny Cash featured on new album Forever Words

Prior to Chris Cornell’s death in May 2017, the rock legend paid tribute to another icon in Johnny Cash by contributing vocals to Johnny Cash: Forever Words. The posthumous collaboration arrives 21 years after Cash recorded a cover of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” for his Grammy-winning album, Unchained. For one of his last solo recordings, Cornell returned the favor and brought Cash’s words to life on “You Never Knew My Mind”.

A companion to the best-selling collection, Forever Words: The Unknown Poems, the album contains songs created from Cash’s unused poetry, lyrics, and letters. It was recorded primarily at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee and was curated by Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, who also serves as co-producer along with Steve Berkowitz.

Other notable contributors to the LP include Cash’s longtime friends and collaborators Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson, eldest daughter Rosanne Cash, stepdaughter Carlene Carter, country singer Kacey Musgraves, and Alison Krauss & Union Station.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words is available April 6th. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Watch the album trailer below.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words Artwork:

Johnny Cash: Forever Words Tracklist:

01. Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson – “Forever/I Still Miss Someone”

02. Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves – “To June This Morning”

03. Brad Paisley – “Gold All Over the Ground”

04. Chris Cornell – “You Never Knew My Mind”

05. Alison Krauss & Union Station – “The Captain’s Daughter”

06. T. Bone Burnett – “Jellico Coal Man”

07. Rosanne Cash – “The Walking Wounded”

08. John Mellencamp – “Them Double Blues”

09. Jewel – “Body on Body”

10. Elvis Costello – “I’ll Still Love You”

11. Carlene Carter – “June’s Sundown”

12. Daily and Vincent – “He Bore It All”

13. I’m With Her – “Chinky Pin Hill”

14. Robert Glasper (feat. Ro James and Anu Sun) – “Goin’, Goin’, Gone”

15. The Jayhawks – “What Would I Dreamer Do?”

16. Jamey Johnson – “Spirit Rider”