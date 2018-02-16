Chuck Strangers and Joey Bada$$ team up for new single “Style Wars”: Stream

Chuck Strangers, photo by Dee Knows

Pro Era member Chuck Strangers is known for producing some of crew leader Joey Bada$$’ most recognizable songs, including “Summer Knights”, “Escape 120”, and “Rockabye Baby”. Now, Stranger is set to release his debut solo album, Consumers Park, and Joey has returned the favor by appearing on the upcoming LP’s latest single, “Style Wars”.

The gritty new track features soulful production layered with a dusty piano loop and psychedelic guitars. Chuck Strangers and Joey Bada$$ trade bars about the current state of hip-hop with lyrics like “Nowadays rappers just deadbeats and ad-libs/ It’s backwards, these bastards/ Disrespect the art that the forefathers never even passed them.”

Check it out below.

In addition to Joey Bada$$, the 14-track effort features appearances from fellow Pro Era member Kirk Knight and Issa Gold of Brooklyn’s The Underachievers. Check out the album art and tracklist below. It hits stores on March 16th.

Consumers Park Artwork:

Consumers Park Tracklist:

01. Backwood Falls

02. Thoro Hall (feat. Kirk Knight)

03. Style Wars (feat. Joey Bada$$)

04. 1010 Wins Pt. 1 & 2

05. The Evening

06. Syl’s Song

07. Class Pictures

08. Lorimer Street

09. Riis Beach

10. Peaceful (feat. Issa Gold)

11. A Pause For Peace (feat. Joey Bada$$)

12. Two Pit Bulls

13. No Dice

14. Fresh

Prior to “Style Wars”, Chuck Strangers shared the Alchemist-produced track, “Fresh”. Meanwhile, Joey Bada$$ will embark on his North American tour in support of last year’s Amerikkkan Bada$$ starting this spring.