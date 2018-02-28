CHVRCHES announce new album, Love Is Dead, share Matt Berninger-featuring “My Enemy”: Stream

CHVRCHES, photo by Danny Clinch

Glasgow synthpop trio CHVRCHES have confirmed the release of their third full-length album. Entitled Love Is Dead, the 13-track effort is due out on May 25th through Glassnote Records. It follows CHVRCHES’s 2015 sophomore LP, Every Open Eye.

Love Is Dead is an album about growing up and “coming to terms with the fact that there are great things in the world and there are awful things in the world and that you can’t get one without the other,” explains frontwoman Lauren Mayberry.

Adds bandmate Iain Cook: “We’re fucked, the world is fucked. But there’s an ellipses at the end. It’s Love Is Dead. Like, how did we get to this point? And how do we move on from this point? It’s Love Is Dead, we’re fucked, what’s next?”

Grammy Award-winning producer Greg Kurstin helmed nine of the album’s 13 tracks, marking the first time the band worked with an outside producer. The National frontman Matt Berninger also contributed, as he sings on the newly revealed single, “My Enemy”. Listen below.

CHVRCHES previously previewed Love Is Dead with the track “Get Out”. Check out the new album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Love Is Dead Artwork:

Love Is Dead Tracklist:

01. Graffiti

02. Get Out

03. Deliverance

04. My Enemy

05. Forever

06. Never Say Die

07. Miracle

08. Graves

09. Heaven/Hell

10. God’s Plan

11. Really Gone

12. ii

13. Wonderland