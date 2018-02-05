Code Orange share scorching new song “Only One Way”: Stream

Metal mainstays Code Orange, fresh off receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance, are back with a new track via Adult Swim’s Singles Program. Called “Only One Way”, it’s described in a press statement as a “three-part soundscape,” It follows last year’s acclaimed Forever.

And it is quite a journey, a scorching, circuitous cut that incorporates eerie spells of ambience and bursts of dissonance amidst a storm of chugging guitars. Listen to it below.

Code Orange will also be hitting the road this spring for a tour of the UK and stops at US festivals Carolina Rebellion and Rock on the Range. See the full list of dates below.

Code Orange 2018 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

04/16 – Bristol, UK @ Academy

04/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Academy

04/18 – Newcastle, AU @ The Cluny

04/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy

04/20 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

04/21 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

04/22 – Portsmouth, NH @ Wedgewood Rooms

05/06 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range