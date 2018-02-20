Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday announce US co-headlining tour

Paging the early 2000s: Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday have just announced a US summer co-headlining tour.
The joint trek launches in July and runs through mid-August. Over the course of 28 dates, the two acts will stop in cities such as Miami, Nashville, Boston, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Austin, and Las Vegas. Pop punk outfit The Story So Far will serve as opener throughout the itinerary.
(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)
Coheed and Cambria’s last album came in 2015 with The Color Before the Sun. Taking Back Sunday put out Tidal Wave in 2016.
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday 2018 Tour Dates:
07/06 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
07/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
07/17 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
07/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Boardwalk
07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
07/27 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
07/31 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/02 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
08/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park
08/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
08/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
08/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre