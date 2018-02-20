Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday announce US co-headlining tour

Coheed and Cambria, photo by Philip Cosores // Taking Back Sunday

Paging the early 2000s: Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday have just announced a US summer co-headlining tour.

The joint trek launches in July and runs through mid-August. Over the course of 28 dates, the two acts will stop in cities such as Miami, Nashville, Boston, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Austin, and Las Vegas. Pop punk outfit The Story So Far will serve as opener throughout the itinerary.

Coheed and Cambria’s last album came in 2015 with The Color Before the Sun. Taking Back Sunday put out Tidal Wave in 2016.

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday 2018 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

07/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

07/17 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

07/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Boardwalk

07/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

07/27 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

07/31 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/02 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

08/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park

08/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

08/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

08/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

08/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre