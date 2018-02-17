Comedian Charlyne Yi accuses Marilyn Manson of harassment and racism

Charlyne Yi and Marilyn Manson

Over the last several months, Marilyn Manson’s suffered an onstage injury, picked fights with Justin Bieber, fired his longtime bassist in the wake of rape allegations, mourned a founding member of the band, and, as is his wont, indulged in plenty of tastelessness. On Wednesday night, his tumultuous year seems to have caught up to him, with the shock rocker having what many labeled “meltdown” during a Wednesday concert in New York that culminated with him kicking over an amplifier and storming offstage.

In the wake of the incident, discussions regarding the singer’s mental health and recklessness have raged online. And, in being reminded of Manson, actress and comedian Charlyne Yi took an opportunity to tweet out her own story of Manson’s poor behavior, which she alleges included sexual harassment and racist comments.

Yi met Manson when he visited the set of medical drama House, on which she acted during the show’s final season. “Ugh don’t even get me started on Marilyn Manson,” she wrote. “Yes this happened a long time ago – on the last season of ‘House’ he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man.”

In the fall, Yi accused comedian David Cross of making racially insensitive jokes at her expense during an encounter in 2007. After fumbling through a few explanations, Cross eventually apologized.

As for Manson, last night he played his first gig in Sayreville, New Jersey. At one point during the show, as Stereogum points out, Manson mooned the audience. He also covered Patti Smith’s “Rock N Roll Nigger”.