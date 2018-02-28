Consequence of Sound’s SXSW party to take place at Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion

Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion

Consequence of Sound is excited to take part in this year’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion, a three-day event going down at Austin’s Historic Scoot Inn during SXSW 2018 (March 14th-16th).

The lineup includes Dan the Automator & Qbert performing with a secret special guest, plus Ted Leo, Okkervil River, Hinds, Sunflower Bean, Bully, Wye Oak, Hop Along, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kweku Collins, Son Little, Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards, The Bright Light Social Hour, and more. A full lineup announcement, including details on our showcase, is forthcoming.

Additionally, our friends at Relix will present a special celebration of Jerry Garcia featuring performances from Texas Gentlemen, Rayland Baxter, Christopher Porterfield (Field Report,) Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards,) Nicole Atkins, Billy Strings, and many others on the eve of Cats Under the Stars’s 40th anniversary. This event will also feature a sneak peek at King of the Roadies, documenting the life and times of the original roadie, Ben Dorcy lll.

Speaking of roadies, the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion’s Roadie Lounge will give back to the hardworking people essential to making each show happen -the bands and their crew. Welcoming artists, stagehands, lighting operators, tour managers, instrument techs, and everyone else deemed a “Roadie,” —the Roadie Lounge will provide a much needed recharge to help power through SXSW. Roadie Lounge guests will get to enjoy cold brew from High Brew Coffee, accessories from D’addario, and the opportunity to demo the latest gear from Supro, Korg, Shure, and more.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is free to attend, but please make sure to RSVP.

The Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion is presented in partnership with Harley-Davidson and Sailor Jerry.