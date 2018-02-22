Consequence of Sound welcomes Nils Frahm to Chicago’s Thalia Hall

Nils Frahm at Thalia Hall

Consequence of Sound is excited to welcome German electronic composer Nils Frahm at Chicago’s Thalia Hall for two nights on Saturday, March 24th and Sunday, March 25th. The shows come in support of Frahm’s latest album, All Melody.

In her review of the album, Nina Corcoran says All Melody is “Frahm’s clearest example of how a musical space can serve an artist and makes a hell of a case for why musicians should seek out the perfect studio to record, or design, their work. By making a space that fits his creative style, Frahm found a way to give complex compositions even more room to weave themselves into the world while you listen.”

Tickets for the March 25th show are now available through Ticketweb (the performance on the 24th is sold out). We’ll also be giving away tickets in the lead up to the shows; stay glued to our social media channels for more.

– Download the episode | iTunes | Podchaser