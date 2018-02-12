CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

The Beatles

Each Friday, we’ll be asking our followers a question as part of an ongoing Readers’ Poll. The second installment asked for your favorite songs by The Beatles. For many of you, this question is like having to choose the favorite of your non-existent children. Songs such as “A Day In The Life” and “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” show how truly groundbreaking their work was, inspiring generation after generation of musicians, songwriters and producers to follow. Consult any of our album reviews for The Beatles, and then see the top 10 songs CoS readers hold dear to their hearts below:

10. “Oh! Darling” – Abbey Road

09. “Eleanor Rigby” – Revolver

08. “Strawberry Fields Forever” – Magical Mystery Tour

07. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – The Beatles

06. “Happiness Is A Warm Gun” – The Beatles

05. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” – Rubber Soul

04. “Tomorrow Never Knows” – Revolver

03. “In My Life” – Rubber Soul

02. “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” – Abbey Road

01. “A Day In The Life” – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band