CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

We've tallied your votes to the ultimate Beatles question

by
on February 12, 2018, 6:30pm
The Beatles
Each Friday, we’ll be asking our followers a question as part of an ongoing Readers’ Poll. The second installment asked for your favorite songs by The Beatles. For many of you, this question is like having to choose the favorite of your non-existent children. Songs such as “A Day In The Life” and “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” show how truly groundbreaking their work was, inspiring generation after generation of musicians, songwriters and producers to follow. Consult any of our album reviews for The Beatles, and then see the top 10 songs CoS readers hold dear to their hearts below:

10. “Oh! Darling” – Abbey Road

beatles abbey road CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

09. “Eleanor Rigby” – Revolver

eleanor rigby single usa CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

08. “Strawberry Fields Forever” – Magical Mystery Tour

3947ccc7613d4555ad120bf8b5c68e59 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

07. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – The Beatles

2411f0b2ff08a92ec8921cd41325c4e2 746x750x1 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

06. “Happiness Is A Warm Gun” – The Beatles 

dd8b44ce50ecf211846b705fa9a26ffe 288x372x1 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

05. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” – Rubber Soul

r 4816760 1420395068 7023 jpeg CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

04. “Tomorrow Never Knows” – Revolver

the beatles revolver CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

03. “In My Life” – Rubber Soul 

priv1030 front CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

02. “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” – Abbey Road

beatles abbey road CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

01. “A Day In The Life” – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

original 460 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Beatles Songs

