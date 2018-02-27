Menu
CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

See where Physical Graffiti, Houses of the Holy, Led Zeppelin IV, and more stack up

by
on February 26, 2018, 10:55pm
0 comments
Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin

In honor of the 43rd anniversary of Led Zeppelin‘s sixth studio album Physical Graffiti, our latest Readers’ Poll installment asked for your favorite Led Zeppelin album. The English rockers truly stand as one of the most influential pioneers in rock ‘n’ roll history. At the height of their powers, they redefined the standard for bands to follow. Consult any of our album reviews for Led Zeppelin, and then check out the rockers’ nine studio albums ranked by CoS readers below:

__________________________________________________________

09. Coda

led zeppelin coda CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

__________________________________________________________

08. In Through the Out Door 

led zeppelin in through the out door CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

__________________________________________________________

07. Presence 

led zeppelin presence CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

__________________________________________________________

06. Led Zeppelin II

713nx3jpkql sl1425 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

__________________________________________________________

05. Led Zeppelin  

r 377517 1330981244 jpeg CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

__________________________________________________________

04. Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV

 

__________________________________________________________

03. Led Zeppelin III

led zeppelin iii nice cover album CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

__________________________________________________________

02. Houses of the Holy

Led Zeppelin Houses of the Holy

__________________________________________________________

01. Physical Graffiti 

r 6200461 1413570378 1956 jpeg CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album

No comments