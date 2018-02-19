CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

In honor of the seventh anniversary of Radiohead’s The King of Limbs, our latest Readers’ Poll installment asked for your favorite Radiohead album. Before we share the results, let’s all take a deep breath and put our differences aside. (We tried ranking every Radiohead album, too, and didn’t rest until we compromised on a list that left us all equally upset.) But if you’d like to add even more fuel to the fire, check out our rankings of all of Radiohead’s albums and songs.
Without further ado, here are the band’s nine albums ranked by CoS readers:
09. Pablo Honey
08. A Moon Shaped Pool
07. The King of Limbs
06. Amnesiac
05. Hail to the Thief
04. The Bends
03. Kid A
02. OK Computer
