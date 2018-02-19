Menu
Exclusive Features
Anniversaries, Cover Stories, Editorials,
Interviews, Lists, and Comprehensive Rankings

CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

See if your votes put everything in its right place

by
on February 19, 2018, 3:05pm
0 comments
Radiohead, photo by Nathan Dainty
Radiohead, photo by Nathan Dainty

In honor of the seventh anniversary of Radiohead’s The King of Limbs, our latest Readers’ Poll installment asked for your favorite Radiohead album. Before we share the results, let’s all take a deep breath and put our differences aside. (We tried ranking every Radiohead album, too, and didn’t rest until we compromised on a list that left us all equally upset.) But if you’d like to add even more fuel to the fire, check out our rankings of all of Radiohead’s albums and songs.

Without further ado, here are the band’s nine albums ranked by CoS readers:

__________________________________________________________

09. Pablo Honey

1993radioheadpablohoney600 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

08. A Moon Shaped Pool

radiohead moon shaped pool album CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

07. The King of Limbs

radiohead king of limbs CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

06. Amnesiac 

radiohead amnesiac 2001 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

05. Hail to the Thief

a1y8ivoibwl sl1500 CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

04. The Bends

radiohead the bends CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

03. Kid A

radiohead kid a CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

02. OK Computer

radiohead oknotok stream download reissue ok computer anniversary CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

__________________________________________________________

01. In Rainbows

in rainbows bonus disc 2 stream CoS Readers Poll Results: Favorite Radiohead Album

Previous Story
David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane and Changestwobowie receive vinyl reissues
Next Story
Glastonbury is banning plastic water bottles
No comments