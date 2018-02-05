CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

Photo by Debi Del Grande

Each Friday, we’ll be asking our followers a question as part of an ongoing Readers’ Poll. The first installment asked which album you’re most excited for this year. It’s safe to say you’re eagerly awaiting new music from Arctic Monkeys — and ever hopeful that this will actually be the year Tool release their long-awaited record. Consult our picks for the Most Anticipated Albums of 2018, and then see the top 10 records CoS readers are dying to hear below.

10. Screaming Females – All At Once

09. Gorillaz – TBA

Photo by Heather Kaplan

08. MGMT – Little Dark Age

07. The Voidz – Virtue

06. A Perfect Circle – Eat the Elephant

05. My Bloody Valentine – TBA

04. Jack White – Boarding House Reach

03. Vampire Weekend – TBA

Photo by Debi Del Grande

02. Tool – TBA

Photo by Killian Young

01. Arctic Monkeys – TBA

Photo by David Brendan Hall