CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

Photo by Debi Del Grande
Each Friday, we’ll be asking our followers a question as part of an ongoing Readers’ Poll. The first installment asked which album you’re most excited for this year. It’s safe to say you’re eagerly awaiting new music from Arctic Monkeys — and ever hopeful that this will actually be the year Tool release their long-awaited record. Consult our picks for the Most Anticipated Albums of 2018, and then see the top 10 records CoS readers are dying to hear below.
10. Screaming Females – All At Once
09. Gorillaz – TBA
Photo by Heather Kaplan
08. MGMT – Little Dark Age
07. The Voidz – Virtue
06. A Perfect Circle – Eat the Elephant
05. My Bloody Valentine – TBA
04. Jack White – Boarding House Reach
03. Vampire Weekend – TBA
02. Tool – TBA
