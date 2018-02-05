Menu
CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

We've tallied your votes, from Vampire Weekend to Tool to Arctic Monkeys

by
on February 05, 2018, 5:45pm
Photo by Debi Del Grande

Each Friday, we’ll be asking our followers a question as part of an ongoing Readers’ Poll. The first installment asked which album you’re most excited for this year. It’s safe to say you’re eagerly awaiting new music from Arctic Monkeys — and ever hopeful that this will actually be the year Tool release their long-awaited record. Consult our picks for the Most Anticipated Albums of 2018, and then see the top 10 records CoS readers are dying to hear below.

__________________________________________________________

10. Screaming Females – All At Once

screaming females all at once album CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

__________________________________________________________

09. Gorillaz – TBA

kaplan cos gorillaz northerly 28 CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

Photo by Heather Kaplan

__________________________________________________________

08. MGMT – Little Dark Age

25 mgmt art CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

__________________________________________________________

07. The Voidz – Virtue

25 the voidz art CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

__________________________________________________________

06. A Perfect Circle – Eat the Elephant

eat the elephant artwork CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

__________________________________________________________

05. My Bloody Valentine – TBA

my bloody valentine CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

__________________________________________________________

04. Jack White – Boarding House Reach

boarding house reach CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018

__________________________________________________________

03. Vampire Weekend – TBA

vampire weekend del grande 048 CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018Photo by Debi Del Grande

__________________________________________________________

02. Tool – TBA

tool maynard james keenan CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018Photo by Killian Young

__________________________________________________________

01. Arctic Monkeys – TBA

dh voodooexperience arctic monkeys 110114 1271 CoS Readers Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018Photo by David Brendan Hall

