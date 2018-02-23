CoS Readers’ Poll: What’s Your Favorite Led Zeppelin Album?

Led Zeppelin

This weekend marks the anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s release of their album Physical Graffiti. The 82-minute minute, two-disc album was unveiled in 1975 and helped to define the mid-’70s double LP era. With tracks such as “Kashmir”, “Trampled Under Foot”, and “The Rover”, the album remains one of the band’s more ambitious efforts. To commemorate the anniversary, we want to know your favorite Led Zeppelin album.

Comprised of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham, Led Zeppelin have released nine studio albums, four live albums, and nine compilation albums. The English rockers’ self-titled debut project dropped in 1969, and they haven’t looked back since. Physical Graffiti serves as the band’s sixth studio album, following up 1973’s Houses of the Holy. Most recently, Led Zeppelin added live album Celebration Day to the catalog in 2012.

Feel free to consult any of our album reviews for Led Zeppelin or our Dissected piece for the illustrious band. Let us know your pick — you can vote in the comments below, or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We’ll share the final tally next Monday.