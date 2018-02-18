CoS Readers’ Poll: What’s Your Favorite Radiohead Album?

Radiohead

Today marks the seventh anniversary of Radiohead’s The King of Limbs. At the time, the band only gave four days’ notice prior to its release, again exemplifying the English rockers’ mastery of the surprise album. To commemorate the anniversary, we want to know your favorite Radiohead album.

Radiohead’s discography includes nine different albums, with The King of Limbs being the band’s second most-recent effort. The group’s illustrious history began with the 1993 release of Pablo Honey and most recently added 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool to the catalog. Of course, there are a few other live albums and remix albums — such as TKOL RMX 1234567 — but let’s stick to the core nine studio albums.

Feel free to consult (and challenge) our rankings of all of Radiohead's albums and songs