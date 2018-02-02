CoS Readers’ Poll: What’s Your Most Anticipated Album of 2018?

Photography by David Brendan Hall (Arctic Monkeys, Jack White) and Heather Kaplan (Gorillaz)

As 2018 rolls along, we’ve been thinking about all the great music that’s to come this year. We previously shared our picks for The 30 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018, but now we want to hear from you.

January already brought new music in the form of First Aid Kit’s Ruins, Tune-Yards’ I can feel you creep into my private life, and Ty Segall’s Freedom’s Goblin (to name just a few). Other confirmed upcoming releases include Franz Ferdinand’s Always Ascending, Superchunk’s What a Time to Be Alive, and Wild Beasts’ final record, Last Night My Dreams Came True. And of course there’s a ton of artists with music tabbed for later in 2018, including Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, My Bloody Valentine, Jack White, and Vampire Weekend.

Consult our upcoming releases calendar and let us know your pick — you can vote in the comments below, or on Twitter or Instagram. We’ll share the final tally next Monday.