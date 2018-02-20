Courtney Barnett announces 2018 North American summer tour dates

Courtney Barnett, photo by Philip Cosores

On May 18th, Courtney Barnett will return with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Due out through Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records, it follows the Aussie indie rocker’s Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit from 2015 and Lotta Sea Lice, last year’s collaborative LP with Kurt Vile.

In support, Barnett previously mapped out a run of intimate US shows for May. Now, she’s added a new leg of North American tour dates that span the month of July. The trek comes after a brief stint over in Europe and includes stops in Toronto, Louisville, Minneapolis, Brooklyn, and Kansas City. Barnett will be joined by a variety of opening acts, such as Jay Som, Big Thief, Julien Baker, Palehound, and Vagabon, among others.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Courtney Barnett 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28-29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary at Pico Union *

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Saengerrunde

05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Cultural Center – Tiffany Dome

05/25 – Belfast, UK @ The Biggest Weekend

05/29 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy #

05/30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique #

05/31 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli #

06/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland #

06/03 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East Festival)

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy #

06/05 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy #

06/06 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #

06/09 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan #

06/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier #

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus #

06/13 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall #

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

07/11 – Ottawa. ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA ^

07/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field $ @

07/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! ^@

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

* = w/ Jay Som

# = w/ Loose Tooth

% = w/ Palehound

^ = w/ Vagabon

$ = w/ Big Thief

@ = w/ Julien Baker

Revisit her latest single, “Nameless, Faceless”: