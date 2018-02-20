Menu
Courtney Barnett announces 2018 North American summer tour dates

Including shows alongside Julien Baker, Big Thief, and Vagabon

by
on February 20, 2018, 10:36am
Courtney Barnett, photo by Philip Cosores
On May 18th, Courtney Barnett will return with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Due out through Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records, it follows the Aussie indie rocker’s Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit from 2015 and Lotta Sea Lice, last year’s collaborative LP with Kurt Vile.

In support, Barnett previously mapped out a run of intimate US shows for May. Now, she’s added a new leg of North American tour dates that span the month of July. The trek comes after a brief stint over in Europe and includes stops in Toronto, Louisville, Minneapolis, Brooklyn, and Kansas City. Barnett will be joined by a variety of opening acts, such as Jay Som, Big Thief, Julien Baker, Palehound, and Vagabon, among others.

Consult the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Courtney Barnett 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28-29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary at Pico Union *
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Saengerrunde
05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &
05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Cultural Center – Tiffany Dome
05/25 – Belfast, UK @ The Biggest Weekend
05/29 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy #
05/30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique #
05/31 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli #
06/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland #
06/03 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East Festival)
06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy #
06/05 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy #
06/06 – London, UK @ Roundhouse #
06/09 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan #
06/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier #
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus #
06/13 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall #
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^
07/11 – Ottawa. ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA ^
07/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^
07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field $ @
07/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
07/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! ^@
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

* = w/ Jay Som
# = w/ Loose Tooth
% = w/ Palehound
^ = w/ Vagabon
$ = w/ Big Thief
@ = w/ Julien Baker

28238503 1756799391006864 2582907022118136382 o Courtney Barnett announces 2018 North American summer tour dates

 

Revisit her latest single, “Nameless, Faceless”:

