Courtney Barnett announces new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, shares video for lead single “Nameless, Faceless”: Watch

Courtney Barnett followed her 2015 smash debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, by collaborating with Kurt Vile on last year’s Lotta Sea Lice. Now, the Aussie guitar slayer has announced her proper sophomore record, Tell Me How You Really Feel, set for a May 18th release via Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records.
Whereas Sometimes I Sit introduced the world to an introspective songwriter with a talent for witty, self-effacing lyrics, Tell Me How You Really Feel finds Barnett turning outwards to address the people around her. On lead single “Nameless, Faceless”, she claps back at Internet trolls with a catchy, bright garage stroller. Things quickly get prickly on the chorus, however, as Barnett takes anonymous online hatred to its inevitable real-world conclusion: “I want to walk through the park in the dark/ Men are scared that women will laugh at them/ I want to walk through the park in the dark/ Women are scared that men will kill them.”
The track comes via an animated video by director Lucy Dyson. Check it out bellow.
Tell Me How You Really Feel Artwork:
Tell Me How Your Really Feel Tracklist:
01. Hopefulessness
02. City Looks Pretty
03. Charity
04. Need a Little Time
05. Nameless, Faceless
06. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch
07. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence
08. Help Your Self
09. Walkin’ on Eggshells
10. Sunday Roast
Already set to appear at festivals like Newport Folk, Forecastle in Louisville, and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Barnett has also revealed an intimate run of US tour dates set for May. Find her complete itinerary below. Tickets for all the headlining gigs are available now and come with a copy of the new record on the format of your choice (vinyl, CD, or digital).
Courtney Barnett 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28-29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary at Pico Union
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Saengerrunde
05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Cultural Center – Tiffany Dome
06/03 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East Festival)
07/11 – Ottawa. ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival