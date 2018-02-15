Courtney Barnett announces new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, shares video for lead single “Nameless, Faceless”: Watch

Courtnery Barnett, photo by Pooneh Ghana

Courtney Barnett followed her 2015 smash debut, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, by collaborating with Kurt Vile on last year’s Lotta Sea Lice. Now, the Aussie guitar slayer has announced her proper sophomore record, Tell Me How You Really Feel, set for a May 18th release via Mom+Pop/Marathon Artists/Milk! Records.

Whereas Sometimes I Sit introduced the world to an introspective songwriter with a talent for witty, self-effacing lyrics, Tell Me How You Really Feel finds Barnett turning outwards to address the people around her. On lead single “Nameless, Faceless”, she claps back at Internet trolls with a catchy, bright garage stroller. Things quickly get prickly on the chorus, however, as Barnett takes anonymous online hatred to its inevitable real-world conclusion: “I want to walk through the park in the dark/ Men are scared that women will laugh at them/ I want to walk through the park in the dark/ Women are scared that men will kill them.”

The track comes via an animated video by director Lucy Dyson. Check it out bellow.

Tell Me How You Really Feel Artwork:

Tell Me How Your Really Feel Tracklist:

01. Hopefulessness

02. City Looks Pretty

03. Charity

04. Need a Little Time

05. Nameless, Faceless

06. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

07. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

08. Help Your Self

09. Walkin’ on Eggshells

10. Sunday Roast

Already set to appear at festivals like Newport Folk, Forecastle in Louisville, and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Barnett has also revealed an intimate run of US tour dates set for May. Find her complete itinerary below. Tickets for all the headlining gigs are available now and come with a copy of the new record on the format of your choice (vinyl, CD, or digital).

Courtney Barnett 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28-29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Sanctuary at Pico Union

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Saengerrunde

05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Cultural Center – Tiffany Dome

06/03 – London, UK @ Victoria Park (All Points East Festival)

07/11 – Ottawa. ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival