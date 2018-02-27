Courtney Barnett covers INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” for Apple ad: Watch

Courtney Barnett, photo by Philip Cosores

Courtney Barnett soundtracks a new Apple commercial for Australia. The clip, titled “First Dance”, features the Melbourne rocker’s new acoustic cover of the INXS hit “Never Tear Us Apart”. The visual celebrates same-sex marriage, which the country finally legalized in late 2017. Barnett has often been vocal about her support for marriage equality. Watch the ad below.

In 2014, Barnett actually covered the entirety of INXS’ 1987 album Kick, on which “Never Tear Us Apart” appears.

Her highly anticipated sophomore record,Tell Me How You Really Feel, is set to arrive May 18th. Barnett recently announced a 2018 North American summer tour in support.