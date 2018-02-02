Cymbals used by Blondie, Built to Spill, and Spoon are being made into jewelry

Here’s something neat: South Louisiana company Secondline Jewels is making jewelry from old, broken cymbals, some of which were owned by some pretty big names. While you can buy tons of pieces from non-famous kits, the company’s Signature Line series includes pieces made from cymbals used by the likes of Blondie, Built to Spill, Dawes, Helmet, and Spoon. Who wouldn’t want a piece of jewelry that Kyle Stevenson once pummeled with a pair of sticks?

As the site notes, the accessories are made by cutting, punching, filing down, and polishing the cymbals, and they can take the form of charms, bracelets, rings, and more. The Signature Line pieces, however, are forged as doubloons, and can function as either a necklace or a pair of earrings. They’ll also have the name of both the band and the drummer engraved on it.

Prices start at $40, but you’ll be paying upwards of $100 or $150 for pieces from the more high-profile acts. The good news is that 15% of the proceeds will go to a charity of the drummer’s choice.

You’ll wanna scoop ’em up now, though. It’s not like there’s an endless supply of Blondie cymbals out there. Do so here.