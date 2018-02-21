Damon Albarn got trashed at the BRIT Awards, forced to give acceptance speech

Damon Albarn at BRIT Awards

Similar to the Golden Globes in the US, the BRIT Awards wine and dine their nominees throughout the evening. One person who seemed to especially enjoy the unlimited bottle service? Damon Albarn. The Gorillaz frontman stammered his way through an acceptance speech for Best British Band, during which he gave a semi-lucid rebuttal of Brexit. He then handed the mic to Gorillaz collaborator Little Simz and encouraged her to give her own speech. The only problem? The cameras had already panned away, the stage lights were faded, and the microphone was turned off. All in all, it made for some hilariously awkward television.