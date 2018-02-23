Dance, Magic Dance: Labyrinth is returning to theaters this spring

David Bowie in Labyrinth

Have you ever gone to your local, homogenous multiplex and wished that more people were wandering the lobby in search of $8.50 pretzels while dressed as Jareth the Goblin King? Well, fret no longer, for Labyrinth is returning to movie theaters nationwide this spring.

The beloved 1986 production by the Jim Henson Workshop, which is almost certainly both one of their weirdest and most uncomfortably erotic productions, will be returning to theaters via Fathom Events for a special event weekend. Granted, it doesn’t seem to be commemorating anything in particular, as this year marks the film’s 32nd anniversary, but who’s to complain about a cult classic’s return to theaters? There’s a whole generation of moviegoers who haven’t yet discovered the unique joys of David Bowie ripping through the “Magic Dance” while surrounded by especially unsettling Muppets, after all.

(Read: Labyrinth: A Goblin King and a Sexual Dream)

Labyrinth will return to select nationwide theaters (think your local AMCs and Regals, etc) on April 29th, May 1st, and May 2nd. Screenings will also feature bonus behind-the-scenes excerpts, and fans are encouraged to attend in costume. Tickets will be available starting this Sunday, February 25th, at Fathom’s website.

News came last year that Sony and TriStar were looking to continue the story of Labyrinth in a new film from director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe), who would co-write the script with Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web). With the pair finishing up work on Spider’s Web, a sequel to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, there hasn’t been much movement on the Labyrinth follow-up since it was announced.