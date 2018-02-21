Danny Boyle being eyed to direct next James Bond film: Report

Danny Boyle, photo by Heather Kaplan, and James Bond

Daniel Craig confirmed last summer that he’d be returning for one last romp as James Bond. In September, reports came out that the star was backing Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) to helm the feature, but the director instead chose to tackle the infamously complicated Dune. Now it seems MGM and Eon have another popular filmmaker in mind to direct Craig’s final 007 adventure, with Variety reporting that Danny Boyle is the studios’ top choice.

The studios have actually long been interested in Boyle, and the feeling is apparently mutual. The Slumdog Millionaire and Jobs mastermind’s name was previously mentioned for 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre, both of which ended up being directed by Sam Mendes. With Mendes out for the next feature, it seems Boyle is back in the discussion. No formal offer has been tendered as of yet, however.

Variety adds that rising talent Yann Demange (the upcoming White Boy Rick, British TV series Top Boy) is also still being considered, but MGM and Eon would rather have a bankable name behind the lens. Whoever ends up getting the job, the 25th installment in the Bond franchise is targeting a November 8th, 2019 release date.