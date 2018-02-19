David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane and Changestwobowie receive vinyl reissues

This year marks the 45th Anniversary of David Bowie’s sixth studio album, Aladdin Sane. To celebrate the occasion, Parlophone has announced a single run, limited edition silver vinyl reissue. It will arrive 45 years to the day of its newly discovered official release date of April 20th. The LP will only be available for purchase in brick and mortar retail stores.
In addition, Parlophone has revealed a remastered version of Bowie’s best of compilation, Changestwobowie, arriving on April 13th. Drawing on material spanning from 1971’s Hunky Dory through 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), the reissue will be sold on high-resolution 192/24 and 96/24 digital CD, as well as standard digital for streaming and download. In addition, there will be a randomly available 180-gram vinyl edition on its initial limited run of black and blue vinyl before reverting solely to black vinyl.
192/24 and 96/24 high-resolution digital versions of Bowie’s Changesonebowie compilation will also arrive on streaming and download on April 13th.
Check out the artwork and tracklists below.
Aladdin Sane Artwork:
Aladdin Sane Tracklist:
Side One
01. Watch That Man
02. Aladdin Sane (1913-1938-197?)
03. Drive-In Saturday
04. Panic In Detroit
05. Cracked Actor
Side Two
01. Time
02. The Prettiest Star
03. Let’s Spend The Night Together
04. The Jean Genie
05. Lady Grinning Soul
Changestwobowie Artwork:
Changestwobowie Tracklist:
01. Aladdin Sane (1913-1938-197?)
02. Oh! You Pretty Things
03. Starman
04. 1984
05. Ashes To Ashes *
06. Sound And Vision
07. Fashion *
08. Wild Is The Wind
09. John, I’m Only Dancing (Again) 1975
10. D.J. *
* = Single versions
Changesonebowie Tracklist:
01. Space Oddity
02. John, I’m Only Dancing (original version)
03. Changes
04. Ziggy Stardust
05. Suffragette City
06. The Jean Genie
07. Diamond Dogs
08. Rebel Rebel
09. Young Americans
10. Fame
11. Golden Years