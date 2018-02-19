David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane and Changestwobowie receive vinyl reissues

David Bowie

This year marks the 45th Anniversary of David Bowie’s sixth studio album, Aladdin Sane. To celebrate the occasion, Parlophone has announced a single run, limited edition silver vinyl reissue. It will arrive 45 years to the day of its newly discovered official release date of April 20th. The LP will only be available for purchase in brick and mortar retail stores.

In addition, Parlophone has revealed a remastered version of Bowie’s best of compilation, Changestwobowie, arriving on April 13th. Drawing on material spanning from 1971’s Hunky Dory through 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), the reissue will be sold on high-resolution 192/24 and 96/24 digital CD, as well as standard digital for streaming and download. In addition, there will be a randomly available 180-gram vinyl edition on its initial limited run of black and blue vinyl before reverting solely to black vinyl.

192/24 and 96/24 high-resolution digital versions of Bowie’s Changesonebowie compilation will also arrive on streaming and download on April 13th.

Check out the artwork and tracklists below.

Aladdin Sane Artwork:

Aladdin Sane Tracklist:

Side One

01. Watch That Man

02. Aladdin Sane (1913-1938-197?)

03. Drive-In Saturday

04. Panic In Detroit

05. Cracked Actor

Side Two

01. Time

02. The Prettiest Star

03. Let’s Spend The Night Together

04. The Jean Genie

05. Lady Grinning Soul

Changestwobowie Artwork:

Changestwobowie Tracklist:

01. Aladdin Sane (1913-1938-197?)

02. Oh! You Pretty Things

03. Starman

04. 1984

05. Ashes To Ashes *

06. Sound And Vision

07. Fashion *

08. Wild Is The Wind

09. John, I’m Only Dancing (Again) 1975

10. D.J. *

* = Single versions

Changesonebowie Tracklist:

01. Space Oddity

02. John, I’m Only Dancing (original version)

03. Changes

04. Ziggy Stardust

05. Suffragette City

06. The Jean Genie

07. Diamond Dogs

08. Rebel Rebel

09. Young Americans

10. Fame

11. Golden Years