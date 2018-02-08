Depeche Mode announce 2018 tour dates, including new leg of North American shows

Since March of last year, Depeche Mode have been touring the world in support of their fourteenth studio album, Spirit. Several more shows are planned for the coming months, including a new leg of North American dates sprinkled throughout May and June.
Marking their final North American shows as part of the “Global Spirit Tour”, Depeche Mode will visit Anaheim, Sacramento, San Antonino, Tulsa, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and Toronto. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Monday, February 12th, with a general public on sale following on Friday, February 16th. Or, you could just cut through all the red tape and grab ’em via Stubhub.
Depeche Mode’s upcoming tour itinerary also includes two separate European legs, as well as a trip to South America. See the full docket below.
Depeche Mode 2018 Tour Dates:
02/09 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena ^
02/11 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena ^
02/13 – Minsk, BY @ Minks-Arena ^
02/16 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ SKK ^
02/18 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena ^
02/20 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga ^
02/22 – Vilnius, LT @ Siemens Arena ^
02/25 – Moscow, RU @ Olimpski ^
03/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
03/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
03/16 – Bogota, CO @ Simon Bolivar Park #
03/18 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional $
03/21 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional %
03/24 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Unico de la Plata &
03/27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque !
05/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
05/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BoK Center
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/23 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/26 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival
06/28 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival
06/30 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen Festival
07/02 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival
07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/07 – Araas, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/09 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/12 – Aux-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival
07/19 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charrues Festival
07/23 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
07/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne
^ = w/ Blackline
* = w/ Rey Pila
# = w/ Estados Alterados
$ = w/ Cementerio Inocentes
% = w/ Matías Aguayo & The Desdemonas
& = w/ Juana Molina
! = w/ Gui Boratto
Watch Depeche Mode’s video for “Going Backwards”: