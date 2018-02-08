Depeche Mode announce 2018 tour dates, including new leg of North American shows

Since March of last year, Depeche Mode have been touring the world in support of their fourteenth studio album, Spirit. Several more shows are planned for the coming months, including a new leg of North American dates sprinkled throughout May and June.

Marking their final North American shows as part of the “Global Spirit Tour”, Depeche Mode will visit Anaheim, Sacramento, San Antonino, Tulsa, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, and Toronto. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Monday, February 12th, with a general public on sale following on Friday, February 16th. Or, you could just cut through all the red tape and grab ’em via Stubhub.

Depeche Mode’s upcoming tour itinerary also includes two separate European legs, as well as a trip to South America. See the full docket below.

Depeche Mode 2018 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena ^

02/11 – Gdansk, PL @ Ergo Arena ^

02/13 – Minsk, BY @ Minks-Arena ^

02/16 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ SKK ^

02/18 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena ^

02/20 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga ^

02/22 – Vilnius, LT @ Siemens Arena ^

02/25 – Moscow, RU @ Olimpski ^

03/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

03/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

03/16 – Bogota, CO @ Simon Bolivar Park #

03/18 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional $

03/21 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional %

03/24 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Unico de la Plata &

03/27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque !

05/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

05/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BoK Center

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/23 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/26 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

06/28 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/30 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen Festival

07/02 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival

07/05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/07 – Araas, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/09 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/12 – Aux-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival

07/19 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charrues Festival

07/23 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

07/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

^ = w/ Blackline

* = w/ Rey Pila

# = w/ Estados Alterados

$ = w/ Cementerio Inocentes

% = w/ Matías Aguayo & The Desdemonas

& = w/ Juana Molina

! = w/ Gui Boratto

Watch Depeche Mode’s video for “Going Backwards”: