Descendents announce 2018 tour dates

Descendents, photo by Philip Cosores

It’s coming up on two years since Descendents released their latest effort, 2016’s Hypercaffium Spazzinate, but they’re still strongly supporting it. The California punk veterans will spend a good chunk of 2018 touring behind the album, as they’ve just revealed a new stretch of US dates.

The trek is broken into two legs, one in spring and one in summer/fall. After performing at Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, the tour proper will launch April 12th in St. Petersburg, Florida. That leg will culminate in a trio of Colorado show before the summer stretch kicks off in Buffalo, New York on August 3rd. It all wraps up with a November 17th gig in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Find the full docket below.

Descendents 2018 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival

04/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

04/14 – Gainesville, FL @ 8 Seconds

04/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

05/03 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

05/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

05/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/06 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

05/16 – Costa Mesa, CA @ MUSINK Tattoo & Music Convention

05/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National

06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

06/08 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

06/09 – Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/07 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

07/13- Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

08/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Riverworks

08/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

08/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre (Egyptian Room)

09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/16 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

10/04 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/26 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

10/27 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/28 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

11/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom