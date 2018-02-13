Descendents announce 2018 tour dates

It’s coming up on two years since Descendents released their latest effort, 2016’s Hypercaffium Spazzinate, but they’re still strongly supporting it. The California punk veterans will spend a good chunk of 2018 touring behind the album, as they’ve just revealed a new stretch of US dates.
(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)
The trek is broken into two legs, one in spring and one in summer/fall. After performing at Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, the tour proper will launch April 12th in St. Petersburg, Florida. That leg will culminate in a trio of Colorado show before the summer stretch kicks off in Buffalo, New York on August 3rd. It all wraps up with a November 17th gig in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Find the full docket below.
Descendents 2018 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival
04/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
04/14 – Gainesville, FL @ 8 Seconds
04/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live
05/03 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
05/04 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
05/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/06 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
05/16 – Costa Mesa, CA @ MUSINK Tattoo & Music Convention
05/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National
06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
06/08 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
06/09 – Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/07 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
07/13- Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
08/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Riverworks
08/04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
08/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre (Egyptian Room)
09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09/15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/16 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
10/04 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/26 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
10/27 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/28 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
11/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom